02 March 2024

Max Kretzschmar double condemns struggling York to defeat by Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
02 March 2024

Max Kretzschmar hit a brace as Wealdstone won at York to leave the hosts mired in the Vanarama National League relegation fight.

A 3-2 defeat leaves York just a point clear of the relegation zone after they surrendered the lead to slip to a home loss.

Billy Chadwick’s opener was cancelled out in first-half stoppage time by Jack Cook before Kretzschmar stole the headlines with a double.

York kept themselves in the contest as Chadwick doubled up for the afternoon but it proved to be in vain as Wealdstone left the LNER Community Stadium with all three points.

