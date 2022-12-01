Max Melbourne could make long-awaited league start when Morecambe host Exeter
Max Melbourne could start his first Sky Bet League One match since August when Morecambe host Exeter.
The defender is fit after three months out injured and played 70 minutes in the Papa Johns Trophy against former club Lincoln last week.
Midfielder Jake Taylor should also be involved again after his recent lay-off.
Ash Hunter and Courtney Duffus are still sidelined.
Jay Stansfield has been passed fit for Exeter.
The striker had to go off injured during the 4-1 FA Cup defeat at Oxford last weekend.
There were fears Stansfield had suffered a dislocated shoulder but he has fully recovered.
Boss Gary Caldwell confirmed he will travel with an unchanged squad.
