Max Power makes Wigan return
Max Power has rejoined Wigan on a two-year deal.
The midfielder, who previously played for the Latcis between 2015 and 2018, is back at the DW Stadium after a three-year spell with Sunderland.
The 27-year-old made 53 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions last term but was released at the end of his contract.
He told the club’s official website: “I’m over the moon. Coming back here today has brought back some great memories, and I’m just delighted that the deal is done.
“I’ve always kept an eye on the club, and I always felt that I would return one day so to be back here is a great feeling.
“I’m really excited. I’ve seen who has come through the door already, and I think the club has made some really good signings, which shows the intent is there.
“I’m coming back here to hopefully create more memories and I can’t wait to get back to the DW Stadium.”