Max Stryjek welcomes added competition of Ivan Konovalov at Livingston

Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek is looking forward to welcoming a new rival for the number-one role and adding another voice to the culture of learning at the club.

Russian stopper Ivan Konovalov is expected to arrive in West Lothian next week following his transfer from Rubin Kazan last month.

With on-loan Norwich goalkeeper Daniel Barden working his way back to health following cancer treatment and Brian Schwake out on loan with Edinburgh City, Stryjek’s recent understudy has been part-timer Gary Maley.

Stryjek will welcome the new voice in the group to add to the debriefs he enjoys with his colleagues.

“You want to compete and you want to be challenged by people coming into the building,” the 25-year-old said ahead of Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen.

“We have Brian, who is on loan at Edinburgh City, so everything is working well with the goalkeepers here.

“We stay positive, we talk to each other, we analyse stuff, and of course we can’t wait to see Ivan and will welcome him.”

Schwake trains with Livingston throughout the week.

“He always asks opinions about stuff,” Stryjek said. “I can see he wants to be a footballer, his desire to make it to the top is unbelievable. I think he is more than capable of achieving what he wants to achieve.

“He asks me lots of stuff and we discuss everything like kicking and positioning. It’s great for me and for the environment to know everyone’s opinion about stuff so you can find the best for yourself.

“It is good to have that responsibility, but who am I really? I am playing for Livingston. I know I am a good goalkeeper and I can help him in lots of stuff, but if you want to be the best you have to look at the best.

“I am miles off being the best goalkeeper in the world, so I have to look at myself and be honest with myself and try to get to the certain level I can get.”

The Pole added: “I watch football every day. Even if I can’t watch the games, I am always on YouTube watching stuff. Sometimes I am looking at old-fashioned goalkeepers, sometimes I look for modern goalkeepers.

“I don’t really have a favourite if I’m honest. I watch Manuel Neuer, I watch Ter Stegen, for example, (Edouard) Mendy for Chelsea, (David) De Gea.

“I like to pick up stuff from many goalkeepers. For example, Ter Stegen is unbelievable with his passing and kicking, Neuer is the same. I try to implement that in my game.

“On the other hand, (Jan) Oblak is big and his reflex saves are really good, so I look at him – what does he do differently? You just have to pick and choose whatever suits you best.”