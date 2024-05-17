Memorable games from Jurgen Klopp’s nine-year Liverpool reign ahead of swansong

Jurgen Klopp has delivered many a memorable match during his time at Anfield with the highs far outnumbering the lows.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at just a few of them.

Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 (Champions League semi-final, second leg, May 2019)

The era-defining match of Klopp’s reign. Trailing 3-0 to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and co, the chances of recovering were remote, especially without two of their famed front three in injured duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. However, replacement Divock Origi wrote his name into Liverpool folklore with the first and last goals, sandwiching two from half-time substitute Georginio Wijnaldum, as Anfield witnessed its greatest night.

Liverpool 4 Borussia Dortmund 3 (Europa League quarter-final, second leg, April 2016)

This Klopp comeback was relegated to second place by the Barcelona heroics but it still remains a remarkable night. The tie was delicately poised after a 1-1 draw in Germany only for the visitors to score twice in the first nine minutes on Merseyside. Origi gave the hosts a lifeline just after half-time only for Marco Reus to put Dortmund 4-2 up on aggregate with the advantage of away goals and 33 minutes remaining. Philippe Coutinho and Mamadou Sakho set up a grandstand finish which was completed by Dejan Lovren’s added-time header.

Liverpool 7 Manchester United 0 (Premier League, March 2023)

The very essence of a Klopp team performance: United were blown away by six goals in 38 second-half minutes as Liverpool registered the biggest-ever win against their arch rivals. Cody Gakpo’s goal just before the interval was a prelude to what was to come as Salah, Darwin Nunez and Gakpo all finished with two apiece with Firmino adding the seventh – and it could have been more.

Liverpool 3 Manchester City 1 (Premier League, November 2019)

A game which reinforced the belief a first league title in 30 years would finally be secured. Liverpool already led reigning champions City by six points after just 11 games. Two early goals in quick succession from Fabinho and Salah had Anfield rocking and, when Sadio Mane headed home just after the break, there was no way back for Pep Guardiola’s side, who scored a late consolation through Bernardo Silva.

Liverpool 4 Manchester City 3 (Premier League, January 2018)

This may have not been as productive in terms of the end result as the win over City the following season but it was a victory which set the tone for Klopp’s head-to-head title battles with Guardiola. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drove home early, Leroy Sane equalised just before half-time only for City to be blitzed by three goals in nine minutes from Firmino, Mane and Salah, before Bernardo and Ilkay Gundogan’s late goals made for a fraught ending.