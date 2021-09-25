Michael Appleton praises young Lincoln side for hanging on for win at Burton

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton was full of praise for the character shown by his side as they hung on at the end to claim a 2-1 win at Burton Albion.

Goals early in each half from Lewis Fiorini and Anthony Scully gave City a 2-0 lead but Conor Shaughnessy’s late effort ensured a grandstand finish.

Appleton was delighted with how his team stood up to the late pressure with keeper Josh Griffiths making a superb save from Harry Chapman at the death to secure victory.

“I felt if we matched Burton’s character and commitment we would give ourselves a great chance of winning the game and that is what happened,” said Appleton.

“The end of the game was a bit tense and I’m just delighted with the way that we stood up to it.

“I can’t underestimate how young we were today and inexperienced as a group with so many of our experienced players injured and to come through something like that at the end of the game will stand them in really good stead.

“It feels like a six-pointer to me today in terms of the feeling at the end when the whistle goes because so many factors went against us today and during the week leading up to the game.

“When we played and played well we really looked the part and then we hang in and get blocks and Josh has been magnificent with a couple of saves in the game.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was left frustrated by his side’s mistakes and the home side are now without a win in six after winning the first three games of the league season.

“First half we gave them a leg-up by playing in midfield and allowing them to win the ball off us and punishing us,” said Hasselbaink.

“Second half you come out and they looked sharper in the first 10 minutes and they punished us again and then it is a mountain to climb.”

Hasselbaink admitted that he is trying to alter Albion’s approach to games but cutting out the mistakes is crucial.

“We are trying to change the way that we are playing but we are getting punished for making mistakes in our own half and we need to learn quick because we cannot keep on going behind,” he said.