Michael Appleton says Lincoln new boy Chris Maguire brings quality and knowhow

Chris Maguire has joined Lincoln (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:15pm, Wed 07 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton believes new signing Chris Maguire brings quality, experience and knowhow to his squad.

The 32-year-old forward left Sunderland earlier this summer and has now signed a two-year deal with the Imps.

Maguire worked with Appleton at Portsmouth and Oxford, and the latter told Lincoln’s website: “He brings us a lot of quality in two or three positions, he is very experienced so will help the group in difficult moments throughout the season.

“He is a leader who brings some real knowhow, he will really help the young players in the group and help bring a balance to the squad.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Lincoln

PA