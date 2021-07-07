Michael Appleton says Lincoln new boy Chris Maguire brings quality and knowhow
12:15pm, Wed 07 Jul 2021
Lincoln boss Michael Appleton believes new signing Chris Maguire brings quality, experience and knowhow to his squad.
The 32-year-old forward left Sunderland earlier this summer and has now signed a two-year deal with the Imps.
Maguire worked with Appleton at Portsmouth and Oxford, and the latter told Lincoln’s website: “He brings us a lot of quality in two or three positions, he is very experienced so will help the group in difficult moments throughout the season.
“He is a leader who brings some real knowhow, he will really help the young players in the group and help bring a balance to the squad.”