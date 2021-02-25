Michael Appleton signs new Lincoln contract
Lincoln manager Michael Appleton has signed a new four-year deal at the club.
The 45-year-old, who arrived at Sincil Bank in September 2019, has guided the Imps to second in Sky Bet League One this season.
Appleton told the club’s official website: “I’m excited and looking forward to being part of the progression made by the football club on and off the pitch.
“I have many thanks to Clive (Nates, chairman) and everyone on the board, and to everyone who has been able to follow the team in what’s been a difficult season for all supporters.
“Hopefully we have been able to put a smile on faces, and I am excited for the moment we can start filling LNER Stadium again.”