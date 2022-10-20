Michael Bostwick hopes to feature for Stevenage against Northampton
Michael Bostwick will hope to push back into Stevenage’s starting line-up for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Northampton.
Experienced centre-back Bostwick came off the bench in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Gillingham.
Danny Rose should continue up front having notched the solitary goal for Steve Evans’ side.
Jordan Roberts claimed the winner in Tuesday’s 1-0 EFL Trophy victory over Tottenham Under-21s and will be another player itching for more action.
Top scorer Sam Hoskins is a doubt for Northampton.
The 11-goal striker missed last weekend’s Leyton Orient trip due to a knock and will be assessed late on.
Shaun McWilliams could be fit to feature after missing Tuesday’s EFL Trophy clash with Arsenal Under-21s.
Ben Fox will start his three-match suspension.
