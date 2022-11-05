Michael Carrick pleased with signs of progress at Middlesbrough despite draw

Michael Carrick had mixed emotions after his first home game in charge of Middlesbrough ended in a 1-1 draw with Bristol City.

Carrick was delighted with his side’s performance against Bristol City but frustrated they could not make their dominance count.

Boro had 23 shots on goal and 71 per cent of possession against the Robins but were forced to fight back from a goal down after Andreas Weimann’s counter-attacking opener after 10 minutes.

After a string of spurned chances in the first half, in-form Chuba Akpom finally levelled for the hosts early in the second period for his third goal in as many matches.

Carrick said: “We wanted to win the game, we did enough to win the game performance wise, so there are two sides to it.

“I can’t really ask much more of the lads. I think they’ve done ever so well, limited a dangerous team to not a lot and controlled large spells with penetration and looking dangerous at the same time.

“If you take the balance of the performance, it was very good. Points are what make the difference, I’m not swerving that. But at this stage, three games in, we can definitely look forward and be positive with what we’ve done so far.”

Praising Akpom, Carrick said: “Chuba has done great. He’s enjoying himself. He’s found that role where he’s getting a bit of freedom and getting on the end of things in the box, so long may that continue.

“I’m sure if you ask him he won’t be that delighted because we haven’t won, but he has to be happy with the way he’s playing, what he’s bringing to the team and enjoying his football.”

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson praised the fighting spirit of his side to hang on for a draw. City are now four without a win but Pearson believes those results have not been a fair reflection of his side’s displays.

Pearson, a former Middlesbrough captain, said: “It was a battling point for us. We set-up with a positive line-up and caused problems in the first half in particular.

“Some of our counter attacks were very good and we could have done a bit better with one or two.

“They had some sustained pressure as well. After the week that we’ve had it was important to get something positive.

“The two performances in the last week only brought us one point and we deserved a lot more. Our players put in a lot of effort and we got a fighting point. This is a tough place to come.

“Towards the end we defended our box with a lot of resilience. They had a number of free-kicks which we had to show a lot of commitment in dealing with, and we came through that with credit.”

Pearson praised goalkeeper Max O’Leary after a fine display, with the 26-year-old making a string of fine saves and dominating his box.

He said: “I thought he was very good. He dealt with crosses in a very positive way. People underestimate that quality in a goalkeeper. You always recognise when they make spectacular saves but defending the box is something he does very well.”