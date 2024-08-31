Michael Carrick salutes Matt Clarke after defender stars in win at Cardiff

Matt Clarke’s second goal of the season, and his second at Cardiff this year, earned special praise from Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick after his side’s 2-0 win in the Welsh capital.

It was a second league win for Boro in the league and a third defeat for Cardiff, who remain anchored to the bottom of the Championship table with only one point.

“It was a really good win for us in what was a bit of a different game to the other games we’ve had this season. There were fewer chances and shots,” said Carrick.

“There were a lot of good things in the game. It was a bit windy, the pitch was dry and the ball was slow, so it wasn’t easy to play quick football.

“We had to weather a five-minute spell at the start of the second half and we managed that really well. Luke Ayling had a bit moment and Seny Dieng made a good save, and we were in good shape and I felt we would score at some stage.

“It was nice to see it come from a set-play because Grant Leadbetter puts in a lot of work on the training ground in that area. So to get that reward for the second a week was really pleasing.

“Clarkey has been fabulous for us and his two goals in the last few weeks have been an added bonus. He defends really well and it nice to see him score some goals.”

Cardiff manager Erol Bulut was left ruing another string of missed chances as his side went down to a second home defeat of the season.

The 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough mirrored the score against Sunderland at Cardiff City Stadium in the opening game of the season and means the Bluebirds have now conceded 10 goals and replied only once in their four league games to date.

“We are consistently failing to take our chances to score. I think first half it was a game where both sides didn’t create chances,” said Bulut.

“In the first 10-15 minutes of the second half we had three or four positions to score. Then we conceded a goal from a set-piece, then an own goal, which is unlucky.

“But when we get a chance to score, we have to score. This is a problem we have right now.

“You have to score goals. We’ll have to ask all the players why we’re not scoring and then analyse all their statistics.

“There will be changes for sure after the international break and everyone has to accept it. We don’t have enough consistency.”