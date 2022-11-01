Michael Carrick takes pride in first win as Middlesbrough manager

Michael Carrick expressed deep pride in his players after he claimed a first win as Middlesbrough boss with a 3-1 defeat of Hull.

Carrick is up and running thanks to Chuba Akpom’s 30th-minute header and second-half own goals from Tobias Figueiredo and Cyrus Christie, who had earlier equalised for the hosts.

The former Manchester United midfielder said: “It’s a good moment for me, but it’s not about me.

“The boys won for the fans and they can go home happy. I thought we played some really good football and we had to dig in at times.

“The way they’ve gone about the whole week has been really pleasing. They’ve applied themselves and their attitude has been spot-on.

“I’m really proud of the lads and I’m so pleased for them.”

Boro deserved three points, not least for an enterprising first-half display which peaked when the excellent Akpom – on loan at Hull in 2015-16 – bravely headed in Tommy Smith’s aggressive deep cross from the right.

Hull made it 1-1 when an unmarked Christie spooned a close-range attempt over goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s head – albeit via a huge deflection – on the hour.

But the home side inexplicably conceded a second just three minutes later after Figueiredo screwed Darragh Lenihan’s back-post header into the back of his own net.

Hull were then caught out 10 minutes before full-time, with Ryan Giles’ strike from the left adjudged to have struck Christie before squirming past Nathan Baxter at his near post.

Carrick, whose side are now up to 18th in the Sky Bet Championship, said: “When things go against you and you’re not in top form, it’s not easy.

“I understand that. I’ve been there, but you’ve got to find that little bit of something and nothing beats a little bit of success in all walks of life.

“To see them bounce back (from Hull’s equaliser) and deal with that setback, I’m pleased for them as it’s nice to have a little lift. I think we deserved that bit of success.

“The boys adapted really well. There were so many elements that we can be pleased about with the performance and we stuck together as a team.

“We want to look like a team to represent what the club is and what the fans stand for.

“You can never get the perfect performance but we’re getting better.”

Managerless Hull are set to appoint their former defender Liam Rosenior, who was in attendance at the MKM Stadium, as their new head coach.

Interim boss Andy Dawson said: “I haven’t spoken to Rosser (Rosenior), but he’s a great guy and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“I’ll be working closely with Rosser. He’ll be a great asset to the club.

“I know Rosser really well. He’s a great footballing guy. He’s really intelligent and knows the game.”

Dawson, who will leave Hull just one point above the relegation zone if Rosenior is announced before the weekend, added: “I’m really disappointed with the performance.

“First half, I thought they were better than us. I don’t think they caused us many problems but they were more aggressive than us.

“That was the message at half-time – believe in yourselves and try. Be brave.

“I thought the first 15-20 minutes we were excellent in the second half. All the momentum was with us but football has got an awful way of punching you in the nose.

“You have to keep believing and stick to the process. I thought their heads probably went down a bit when that second goal went in.

“We have to do better. The only thing we can do is improve.”