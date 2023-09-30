Michael Cheek bags brace as 10-man Bromley halt unbeaten Gateshead streak
Gateshead’s seven-match unbeaten run in the National League came to an end after a 3-1 defeat at 10-man Bromley.
After a goalless first half, Michael Cheek put the home side in front in the 55th minute with a shot into the bottom corner.
Marcus Dinanga levelled for Gateshead, who were on a three-game winning streak, with 20 minutes to go but Byron Webster restored Bromley’s lead with a header from a corner four minutes later.
Lewis Leigh was sent off deep into stoppage time for a second yellow but the game was over moments later when Cheek grabbed his second on the counter attack.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox