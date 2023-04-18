18 April 2023

Michael Cheek keeps Bromley safe in play-off places with leveller at Halifax

By NewsChain Sport
18 April 2023

Michael Cheek cemented Bromley’s place in the Vanarama National League play-off places as his equaliser snatched a 1-1 draw at Halifax.

Bromley keeper Reice Charles-Cook had already saved from Millenic Alli and Matt Warburton when the home side took a 19th-minute lead as Rob Harker headed Angelo Cappello’s cross firmly home.

Warburton was denied a second from distance by an upright 12 minutes before the break, and Town headed for the dressing room happy with their first-half display.

Cheek and Jude Arthurs might both have levelled for the visitors, but both cleared the crossbar as the chances went begging, and Cheek saw a 68th-minute strike ruled out for offside.

However, he was not to be denied and scrambled home a 74th-minute equaliser to spark a late, but ultimately fruitless, flurry by the visitors.

