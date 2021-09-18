Michael Cheek maintains scoring record in Bromley’s win over Barnet

17:26pm, Sat 18 Sep 2021
Michael Cheek continued his record of scoring in every National League game this season as Bromley beat winless Barnet 2-0 at Hayes Lane.

The 30-year-old striker took his tally to six goals in five appearances when he won and converted a 19th-minute penalty.

Bromley doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute when Chris Bush headed home from a corner.

Barnet, who have registered just two points so far this season, had gone close to taking the lead but Mason Bloomfield’s 25-yard effort was superbly saved by Mark Cousins.

