Michael Cheek misses from the spot as Bromley held by Halifax

A missed penalty proved costly for Bromley as they drew 0-0 with Halifax.

Michael Cheek had a chance to put the Ravens ahead in the 70th minute but his penalty hit the post, meaning Bromley drop to seventh while Halifax remain fourth.

Matty Warburton had a chance for Halifax in the first 15 minutes but his curling effort from outside the box was comfortably saved by Mark Cousins.

Harry Forster had shot at the other end for Bromley, but his effort flew wide.

Sam Johnson was called into action for Halifax in the 38th minute to make a good save to tip Luke Coulson’s shot wide.

Bromley had a great chance to take the lead 20 minutes from time after being awarded a penalty following a handball in the box, but Cheek was unable to take advantage.

