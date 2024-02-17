17 February 2024

Michael Cheek nets hat-trick to give Bromley statement win over Chesterfield

By NewsChain Sport
17 February 2024

Michael Cheek grabbed a hat-trick as second-placed Bromley defeated National League leaders Chesterfield in added time to edge a thriller 4-3.

The top-of-the-table clash delivered bundles of entertainment, starting when the visitors netted through Will Grigg’s penalty.

Cheek’s eye for goal turned that deficit into a 2-1 lead as he produced a pair of close finishes, before a 35-yard thunderbolt from Ollie Banks fired up the Spireites.

Tom Naylor put them back in front with less than 20 minutes left but another clinical effort from Cheek levelled things up.

There were seven additional minutes on the clock when Sam Woods met Alex Kirk’s cross to snatch a dramatic win, denting Chesterfield’s pride but barely scraping the surface of their 20-point lead.

