Michael Dawson to leave Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract

Michael Dawson is to leave Nottingham Forest following the expiry of his contract, the club have confirmed.

Dawson returned to his boyhood club for a second stint in 2018, having represented Tottenham and Hull following his initial departure from the City Ground in 2005.

However, the defender will move on this summer after Forest finalised their retained list for the 2021-22 season.

“It’s been frustrating that I haven’t been able to say goodbye to the fans in person but I hope to be back at the City Ground again very soon,” Dawson told the club’s website.

“Forest has been a massive part of my life since I first put the shirt on at the age of nine. It will always be close to my heart and I leave with some fantastic memories.

“To start as a schoolboy, get in the first team under Paul Hart and then be able to come back later in my career has been a dream come true.”

Forest boss Chris Hughton added: “I was fortunate enough to work with Michael during our time at Tottenham and now again at Forest.

“He should be mightily proud of the career that he has had in the game and whether he continues playing or follows a different path, I’m sure he will continue to be a great success.”

Striker Glenn Murray announced his retirement earlier this week, but Forest have revealed that Sammy Ameobi, Yuri Ribeiro, Samba Sow, Abdoulaye Diallo and Michael Hefele will also exit the club.

Loan signings Cyrus Christie, Luke Freeman, James Garner, Anthony Knockaert and Filip Krovinovic will return to their parent clubs.