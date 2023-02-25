Michael Duff a happy man as Barnsley hit four past Derby

Barnsley manager Michael Duff was delighted with his team’s performance in a 4-1 victory against a strong Derby.

Devante Cole scored two much-needed goals in the first half and Adam Phillips was also on the scoresheet.

David McGoldrick gave hopes of a Derby comeback after a fabulous finish, but substitute Luke Thomas secured the vital three points with a late stoppage-time strike to seal the victory.

Duff said: “I’m really pleased with the performance. We kept Derby at arm’s length, and we created good chances, especially in the first half.

“We could have picked them off a bit better in the counter-attack in the second half, but the players aren’t stupid, that’s probably just youth and inexperience.”

On the individual performances, Duff said: “The front two were particularly good. The team pressed well. We worked hard on pressing further up the pitch all week. We have a really young team, full of energy but it also comes with quality. But what we have in abundance is legs. We have more energy rather than physicality.

On fifth-placed Barnsley’s next fixtures and their chances of promotion, Duff said: “Fifteen games to go and to get up one position was nice. We need to concentrate on ourselves. I’m not interested in anyone else.

“All we have to do is win the next one. All we have to do is beat the team in front of you.”

Derby head coach Paul Warne was disappointed but could see where the game got away from his side.

“I’m a little bit frustrated but they smoked us in the first half an hour,” he said.

“It didn’t feel like 3-1 at half-time. At half-time I asked them to pass the ball quicker, but that message didn’t respond well in the second half.

“Barnsley have been excellent; their press was good, and they did professional tackles. They left us a bit rattled, but sometimes you need to credit the opposition. Our back four didn’t have the worst game, but they were not good enough to play through it.

“Sometimes I like to see the reaction from the players and managers, but I couldn’t see what happened (for the first goal). It’s pointless we didn’t lose because of one goal.

“We were getting beaten up first half. I wasn’t best pleased. After the game I was calm. I’m not going to get annoyed now and have a heart attack about it. What’s the point?

“The players are disappointed, but we need to bounce back Tuesday night. There is no need to be hissy about it. The players were so desperate to win, but the players’ ball speed was a bit slow.”