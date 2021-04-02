Michael Duff hails Callum Wright’s strike as Cheltenham thump Tranmere

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff said Callum Wright’s strike in his side’s emphatic 4-0 victory over promotion rivals Tranmere was one of the best goals he has seen live.

A stunning second-half effort from midfielder Wright wrapped up the points after the second-placed hosts had struck three times before the break.

And victorious boss Duff admitted it was a goal to savour from the 20-year-old on loan from Premier League club Leicester.

He said: “It’s one of the best goals I’ve ever seen live.

“As soon as it left his foot, you knew it was in. Sometimes he doesn’t always look the prettiest and you won’t see him do a Cruyff step over or drag back and sit someone on their backside.

“But that’s the best way to look good – he’s prepared to work hard. His goal was the brilliant moment in the game.

“We didn’t play as much as we normally do but it was the way the game panned out with us scoring from two long throws.

“At that point, you are not going to open up and try to be free-flowing and expansive. It’s see the game out.

“We were good in every department which is why it was a relatively comfortable win. It was a good performance and we have eight games to go. Win the next one, that’s all I am bothered about.”

Much of the damage was done in the opening half as the visitors failed to deal with the long throws of Cheltenham skipper Ben Tozer.

In the fourth minute Conor Thomas bagged the opener from close range after Tranmere failed to clear a throw from the captain, and it was the same story 10 minutes later when William Boyle diverted a Wright shot over the line.

Cheltenham continued to dominate and Alfie May was denied by veteran keeper Joe Murphy, only to make amends three minutes before half-time when he ran on to a Liam Sercombe pass before steering his effort beyond the 39-year-old shot-stopper.

The visitors improved slightly with the introduction of substitutes David Nugent and Danny Lloyd at the start of the second half but Wright’s sumptuous 25-yard volley in the 57th minute ended any faint hopes of a fightback.

Tranmere boss Keith Hill said: “We didn’t see that type of result and performance in the course of this week.

“The lads have been prepared really well. I’m disappointed we didn’t deal with the second phase of set plays. Now we have to show how strong we are collectively to recover and respond to the result.

“Fair play to Cheltenham, I thought they were excellent at doing the things I like us to do – press, dominate turnovers and then play.

“I thought they were exceptional but we weren’t up to the performance levels expected and that we demand from the players.

“We have to park this one as much as we can and move on psychologically.

“We need to remind the players what they are good at going into Monday’s game.”