Michael Duff hails excellent away performance after Barnsley win at Shrewsbury

Barnsley boss Michael Duff hailed his side’s well-executed away performance in their 1-0 win at Shrewsbury.

Adam Phillips scored his first league goal for the Tykes as they made it three wins on the spin in all competitions.

Duff’s charges hit the front after 10 minutes and kept the Shrews at bay as they went within a point of the top six.

“I thought it was a really good away-from-home performance,” admitted Duff.

“It had every part of the game. I thought there were some moments of real quality.

“The only disappointment was we could have scored more goals in the first half.

“We had a little bit of luck at the other end as one hits the crossbar.

“I’ve known Steve (Cotterill, Shrewsbury boss) for 30 years and you never get an easy ride against his teams.

“They kept pushing. Every sub that came on got bigger and bigger. They had a bit of pressure, but I don’t remember any really clear-cut chances.

“It’s three points away from home and a clean sheet, so it’s a great feeling.

“In the first half we scrapped but we found moments to go and play.

“It’s difficult when you’re 1-0 up because they put pressure on you, but we dealt with it well.”

Cotterill’s charges have gone five league games without a win after this defeat.

And the Shrews boss complained about the scheduling after his side played on Wednesday while Barnsley had a clear week.

He said: “We probably lost the game in the first half. We weren’t sharp enough today, which is understandable considering the week we’ve had compared to the week they’ve had.

“They’ve had a complete week and we’ve had hardly any time from playing a Wednesday night game to turn this one around. We’ve lost the game on sharpness.

“At the end of the day we haven’t done enough to win it, but we’ve done enough not to get beat. We definitely didn’t deserve to get beat.

“Everybody can see the goal we’ve conceded, but it’s not my scene to blame individuals. I’m not going to go through it.

“We lost the game on sharpness, nothing else. I bet you we’ve outrun them and had more possession than them.

“We were not sharp, but that’s what happens when you play three games in a week.

“We didn’t get any time to prepare to play a side that has just come down from the Championship and has twice the budget we have.”