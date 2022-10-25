Michael Flynn believes Walsall are heading in right direction

Walsall boss Michael Flynn believes his improving Saddlers could be League Two’s team to beat in the second half of the season after they defeated Harrogate 3-1 for a third straight home win.

A penalty from on-loan striker Danny Johnson – his ninth league goal of the season – plus strikes from Liam Gordon and Isaac Hutchinson moved Walsall up to 13th.

Matty Daly pulled one back for Harrogate late on but the scoreline flattered the visitors, for whom goalkeeper Pete Jameson made several saves and Warren Burrell a goal-line clearance.

“For 70 minutes, we were nigh on spot-on – I would have liked a few more goals to have killed it off but I’m really pleased with the performance,” Flynn said.

“One day when we take all our chances in a game where we play well, there will be a big score because we can break, we can get at teams and cause problems.

“It’s always about those little improvements and if we can keep going in the right direction then hopefully the second half of the season will be even better.

“I know we can be a good team but that run where we didn’t win in nine in the league is a little bit disappointing because if we had won the games we should have won, we’d be in the top three.

“We just need a bit of time to keep improving players and getting some of our injured players back because when we have that squad, it’s going to be a tough squad to beat.”

Harrogate, meanwhile, continued to suffer from travel sickness as a sixth defeat in eight games pushed them down to 21st.

Rory McArdle’s poor challenge on Liam Kinsella gave Walsall their early penalty and summed up a shambolic first-half defensive display from Town.

“They ran hard, ran over us, and upset us right from the off which was bitterly surprising and disappointing – we were blown away in the first 20 minutes,” Harrogate boss Simon Weaver admitted.

“We wanted to get some pride back and credibility in the second half – while it was by no means a great performance, we at least showed a bit more capability on the ball.

“It’s unsatisfactory, we’re working day and night to pull something together. I’ve said to the group they’ve got to keep taking each harsh lesson and moving on and gain what you can from it.

“It wasn’t an effing and blinding session by any stretch – we are challenging the players to ask questions of themselves and look in the mirror.

“It’s not always a tongue-lashing but it is harsh lessons and we haven’t been good enough away from home. It’s a bit of personality – it’s easier to do it at home where everybody loves you.”