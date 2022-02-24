24 February 2022

Michael Flynn could ring the changes for Walsall’s clash with Hartlepool

By NewsChain Sport
Walsall head coach Michael Flynn could make changes in the wake of a midweek thrashing at Swindon as Hartlepool head for the Banks’s Stadium.

Flynn fielded an unchanged team at the County Ground on Tuesday evening and saw it routed 5-0.

Midfielder Joss Labadie was used only as a substitute on his return from a two-match ban and will hope for a start if Flynn opts for change.

The Saddlers had won their previous two league games to end a run of seven successive defeats and currently sit seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee is facing a selection headache as he attempts to extend an eight-game unbeaten league run.

Defender Neill Byrne was booked for the 10th time this season in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Colchester and must now serve a two-match ban, with full-backs Jamie Sterry (thigh) and Reagan Ogle (ankle) both fighting for fitness.

In addition, Zaine Francis-Angol and Luke Molyneux limped off in midweek and are being assessed, while Joe Grey has missed the last two games and Joe White is playing through a wrist problem.

Meanwhile, striker Mark Cullen left the club this week to join National League North side AFC Fylde on a free transfer.

