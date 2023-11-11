Michael Flynn fuming as Stockport hit Swindon for four

Swindon manager Michael Flynn once again tore into his players after they twice threw away the lead to lose 4-2 at home to table-topping Stockport.

Odin Bailey scored his first league goal as Stockport clocked their 13th win in a row.

A clearly angry Flynn, whose side conceded seven at home to non-league Aldershot in the FA Cup last weekend, said: “It was just too easy for them to score against us.

“We’ve just seen a team in Stockport who have done everything professionally and were committed. It was a very professional away performance.

“Our players should be watching the Stockport players and learning how to play a game of football properly.

“It’s no good having nice passes and stuff like that if you cannot track runners and stay tight to men in the box.

“It is always going to be a tough afternoon if you take the lead and then give it away again.

“My players need to have a look in the mirror and be honest with themselves.

“I’ve just told them I can’t wait to get to January because I need players in who can do it. I’m being as honest as I can.”

Dan Kemp gave Swindon the lead against the run of play in the 31st minute with a deflected long-range effort.

Will Collar equalised from the penalty spot seven minutes into the second half after goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney had upended Macauley Southam-Hales.

Jake Young restored Swindon’s advantage just after the hour, converting a Saidou Khan pass from midway inside the penalty area.

Kyle Wootton again headed Stockport level from Ibou Touray’s cross in the 69th minute.

Bailey put the visitors in front four minutes later by firing into the top corner from just outside the box.

Stockport sealed the victory when they added a fourth through substitute Callum Camps a minute from time.

Stockport are five points clear at the top of League Two, having only been promoted last season, but boss Dave Challinor is remaining grounded.

“It shows great character when you come from behind to win,” he said.

“We did not feel we deserved to be losing at half-time after creating some really good chances in the first half.

“We were very clinical in the second half and scored some really good goals.

“We are on a great run and want to keep that going as long as possible but we are not going to take anything for granted.

“We have to earn every single point and we did that again today.”