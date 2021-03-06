Michael Flynn not getting carried away despite Newport victory

Newport boss Michael Flynn insists he will not be getting carried away despite his side’s deserved 2-0 triumph at Colchester

The Exiles went ahead on the half hour when Joss Labadie finished low and confidently past Shamal George after he had been picked out by Josh Sheehan, following a well-worked move.

And they wrapped up their win in the 78th minute when Padraig Amond prodded home at the far post following Labadie’s free-kick from the right, to seal a deserved win.

Flynn said: “I thought it was a superb performance by the lads.

“I told you – I’ll never write these boys off.

“A couple of you might want to at times but I’m not getting carried away.

“It’s three points and it’s the first time that we’ve won at Colchester since 1973.

“We’ve only scored one goal here since 1974 and that was last year so it’s a big, big monkey off the back for the football club.

“It’s small margins; if we’re getting played off the park week in, week out and not creating anything I understand it and I’ve been in football a long, long time.

“But that’s not been the case – we’ve made individual errors and missed chances at the other end and when that happens on a consistent level you tend to go on a bad run but between the boxes, we’ve been playing well and it was a real team effort.”

Colchester are now seven points above the relegation zone following the defeat, which was compounded by Frank Nouble’s dismissal against his old club.

Nouble was sent off in the 76th minute after receiving two cautions in the space of two minutes after fouls on Liam Shephard and Sheehan, to compound a miserable day for the U’s.

Colchester interim boss Wayne Brown said: “If I’m honest, I didn’t think that there was a great deal in the game in the first half.

“Our approach and the way that we went and high pressed them was successful without really getting any end product and I didn’t think they got through us too many times.

“If I’m ultra critical, we could have stopped a couple more crosses in the first half that got through but I didn’t really think they hurt us.

“We switched off with the two midfield runners and that has cost us.

“But you’re going to go behind in football matches and it’s the reaction after that, that was disappointing.

“There was nothing in the game.

“You have to give Newport credit; we highlighted that kind of quality before the game as one of their strengths.

“It was disappointing to go behind but it’s about how you react, when you do go behind.”