Michael Flynn praises Danny Johnson after draw at Tranmere

Walsall manager Michael Flynn was full of praise for Danny Johnson after the striker netted his 15th goal of the season in a 1-1 draw with Tranmere.

The point means that the Saddlers are now seven games unbeaten on the road in all competitions as they look to maintain their assault on the play-off places.

Danny Johnson pounced to give the visitors the lead in the 72nd minute but three minutes later Manny Monthe was given a second yellow card for a foul on the edge of the box and Josh Hawkes lashed the resulting free-kick home from 20 yards.

Tranmere looked to make the most of their numerical advantage and came close to snatching all three points when Hawkes flashed an effort just wide in the closing stages.

Walsall are now three points off seventh-placed Bradford following a run that has seen them lose just once in their last 13 outings.

“Danny took his goal brilliantly, he didn’t have much service today but that’s what he can do” said Flynn.

“Neither team looked like scoring if I’m honest but after going in front we had that crazy incident with Manny being sent off and then we had our backs against the wall.

“I don’t think the first one was a yellow, but I’m not going to stand here and blame the referee, you can’t give officials the chance to book you as once you’ve been booked you’ve got to be sure everything is perfect.

“Seven unbeaten away from home is an unbelievable achievement and we’ve got a tough game against Swindon next week, so this is a well-earned point away from home.

“Fair play to our travelling fans, we’ve had two away games in six days, I just wish we’d held on and got the points.

“To come to a place like Tranmere and go home disappointed with a draw goes to show how far we’ve come.”

It’s now just two wins from 15 games for Micky Mellon’s side who are in danger of seeing their play-off hopes slip away following a run of three games without a victory.

Mellon said: “I thought we were very good in the first half and had control and played some really good football, but just lacked that bit of quality – certainly in the first half.

“We kept battling away in the second half and I think them scoring was massively against the run of play.

“We kept going and deserved our equaliser and we just weren’t able to find that last pass, but every credit to our players who I thought played really well.

“You have to put the ball in the net and we weren’t able to do that enough today to win the game, but in terms of the overall performance I’d be struggling to want much more from any of the lads.”