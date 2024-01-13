Michael Flynn says new Swindon signings have ‘helped morale’ despite defeat

Michael Flynn says his recent signings have boosted morale at Swindon despite the Robins falling to a sixth defeat in their last six outings as Crewe triumphed 2-1.

Striker Paul Glatzel and goalkeeper Jack Bycroft arrived at the County Ground on permanent deals from Liverpool and Southampton on Friday and both started at Gresty Road, where Flynn bemoaned poor defending for allowing the in-form Railwaymen to register their third successive win.

Swindon skipper Charlie Austin cancelled out Elliott Nevitt’s opener in the first half, but a clever finish from Crewe substitute Courtney Baker-Richardson, who backheeled a loose ball home, secured Crewe a late winner.

“We had a long list of targets for a keeper and we looked at around 12 and came up with Jack and I don’t think he’s a bad choice,” said Flynn. “He was very good considering that he hasn’t had time to train with the team.

“The new players have helped morale and it refreshing seeing new faces, it’s what we have needed and there will be more new faces in next week.

“While we didn’t defend the box well enough, we did acquit ourselves quite well although the end product wasn’t there. We lost Saidou Khan with a dislocated finger. But there is light at the end of the tunnel as I feel the squad is getting stronger and players are becoming available who were injured.

“We’ve conceded too many goals this season and we didn’t do well for Crewe’s second – we left a big gap and gave Conor Thomas the freedom of the box to run into.

“But despite our defending, I thought the players put in a shift and we had our moments in the game, but we need to be better than that.”

Flynn’s side were on the back foot early on when Nevitt took his tally in Sky Bet League Two to eight with a stunning finish to put Crewe ahead. Bycroft, who was making his EFL debut, was beaten all ends up as the striker thrashed Aaron Rowe’s cross into the top corner in the 13th minute.

But veteran Swindon striker Austin hit back on the half-hour mark when he turned and fired in after a cross from Tyrese Shade was not cleared.

Chris Long went close for Crewe in the second half before Baker-Richardson made it count in unorthodox fashion with a 71st-minute finish after Conor Thomas’ effort was blocked.

Crewe boss Lee Bell praised his players’ fitness levels and commitment to secure the hard-fought win.

“It was a clever finish from Courtney, you want your subs to make an impact and he certainly did,” said Bell.

“I have to give full credit to my players as some of them are as fit as they’ve ever been. They are applying themselves properly and putting in real shifts.

“They are very adaptable and that was always going to be the key to the season as it enables us to change in games and we will have to continue to do that and I have my backroom staff to thank for being able to pick things up in games so we can do that.

“Joe White has been excellent on loan and he is a good, honest lad who wants to do well. He’s going back to Newcastle now and will have a conversation with Eddie Howe and hopefully we will hear something in the next couple of days as we’d like to keep him.

“We will also carrying on looking in midfield, but I am relaxed about the transfer window as we have options and we don’t want to bring in players for the sake of it.”