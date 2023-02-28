28 February 2023

Michael Kelly scores as Eastleigh beat York to move into play-off places

By NewsChain Sport
28 February 2023

Michael Kelly’s second-half free-kick fired Eastleigh into the National League play-off places as they beat York 1-0.

Kelly got the goal seven minutes after the restart, curling a left-footed free-kick into the top right-hand corner of the net.

York had been appealing for a penalty just five minutes into the match when Alfie Lloyd’s run was halted, but the referee waved them away.

The win moves Eastleigh up to sixth in the table, while York now sit just three points above the relegation zone.

