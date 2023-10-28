28 October 2023

Michael Mellon treble sends Morecambe into the play-off places

By NewsChain Sport
28 October 2023

Michael Mellon’s second-half hat-trick helped Morecambe to a 4-1 win against AFC Wimbledon.

The on-loan Burnley striker, son of Oldham boss Micky Mellon, was clinical in front of goal as the Shrimps moved into the play-off spots in League One.

His first came 28 seconds into the second-half when – after being played in by Jordan Slew – he showed a calm head to round Alex Bass and score from a tight angle.

The Shrimps doubled their advantage five minutes later with a sloppy own goal as Bass looked to clear the ball in his own six-yard box but saw his clearance hit Joe Lewis and rebound into his own goal.

Mellon made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after Omar Bugiel had brought down JJ McKiernan in the box.

Armani Little reduced the arrears after 72 minute with a well-placed effort from the edge of the box and went close again with two shots that were blocked by Farrend Rawson.

But Mellon sealed the matchball with a goal two minutes from time after Bass had saved well from Max Melbourne.

