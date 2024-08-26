Michael Owen leads tributes to Sven-Goran Eriksson following death aged 76

Former England striker Michael Owen has described Sven-Goran Eriksson as “one of the very best” after the Swedish manager’s death was announced on Monday.

Eriksson, who had been battling cancer, was the first foreign manager of the England national side, taking charge of 67 matches from 2001 to 2006.

The highlight of Eriksson’s reign was a 5-1 rout of Germany in Munich in 2001, with Owen scoring a hat-trick.

Posting on X, Owen wrote: “Rest In Peace Sven-Goran Eriksson. One of the very best and a man who will be sadly missed by everyone in the world of football.”

David James, who was installed as England’s first-choice goalkeeper under Eriksson in 2002 and went on to play in every match at Euro 2004, wrote: “I’m saddened by the passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson. He was a gentleman, a great human being and a great manager.”

Eriksson’s former clubs Manchester City, Leicester and Notts County were among dozens to pay tribute after he died at the age of 76.

Eriksson spent one season at the helm of Manchester City in 2007-08 and then had a short spell as Notts County’s director of football before taking charge of Leicester in 2010 – with stints as Mexico and Ivory Coast boss in between.

A statement from City said: “Manchester City would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sven-Goran Eriksson, who has passed away at the age of 76.

“Flags around the Etihad Stadium will fly at half mast in honour of our former manager. The Swedish coach was in charge of City for the 2007/08 season, which is a campaign fondly remembered by many supporters.”

In a post on social media, Leicester said: “Everyone at Leicester City Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson.

“Our thoughts are with Sven’s family and friends at this sad time.”

A post from Notts County said: “We’re tremendously saddened by the passing of our former Director of Football, Sven-Goran Eriksson. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time.”

Eriksson’s influence on the game was reflected in messages that came from clubs at every level from across Europe.

European governing body UEFA said: “On behalf of the European football community, everybody at UEFA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sven Goran Eriksson.

“A beloved figure in the game, Sven was a UEFA Cup winner as coach of IFK Goteborg in 1982 before leading Lazio to the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1999. Rest in peace, Sven.”

It was with IFK Goteburg that Eriksson first rose to prominence, winning the UEFA Cup in 1982.

“Thanks for all the memories,” a statement from the club said. “It was at IFK Goteborg that Sven-Goran Eriksson broke through as a coach. Here he became Swedish champion, cup champion and UEFA Cup champion.

“We remember Svennis for that, but we also remember him for his warmth, curiosity, openness, and joy.”