11 November 2022

Michael Rose to miss Coventry’s clash with QPR

By NewsChain Sport
11 November 2022

Coventry will be without Michael Rose for the visit of QPR.

Defender Rose limped off midway through the second half of Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Wigan with a groin injury.

He was replaced by Callum Doyle, who is expected to start alongside Kyle McFadzean and Jonathan Panzo in a back three.

Striker Matty Godden has undergone surgery on his ankle ligament injury.

QPR midfielder Luke Amos will miss the trip and spend the World Cup break recovering from injury.

Amos suffered a hamstring problem in the loss to West Brom and missed the midweek defeat to Huddersfield.

He joins Stefan Johansen and Tyler Roberts on the sidelines, but Leon Balogun has been passed fit after picking up a calf injury against Huddersfield.

Sinclair Armstrong will also be included in the squad after being left out for tactical reasons in midweek.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

James Maddison ‘full of joy’ after nervous wait for World Cup call pays off

football

Student arrested for egging Charles and Camilla says crowd wanted to kill him

news

Journalist tells of ‘terrifying’ five hours in police cell after arrest while covering Just Stop Oil protest

news