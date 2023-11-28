Michael Skubala hails Lincoln’s performance following victory at Cambridge

Michael Skubala spoke highly of Lincoln’s performance following their 3-0 League One win at Cambridge.

Skubala’s side are unbeaten in three matches following an impressive success at the Abbey Stadium on Tuesday night.

Daniel Mandroiu’s penalty and Dylan Duffy’s effort had the Imps in control at the break before Jack Vale completed the scoring late on.

Meanwhile Cambridge have lost three matches in succession, conceding 10 times in that run.

“It was a good performance,” said Skubala afterwards. “We dug deep, I thought we sustained and dominated throughout which was really pleasing. To a man, there were some really good performances out there tonight.

“We talked throughout the week about how do we get in the box, how do we finish our attacks. The first goal was a really good goal, we worked it round the pitch and kept possession in their half.

“It’s important to come to these places and be able to hurt teams, not just come here and sit back. We knew we’d have to defend but then we had an out ball with Dylan Duffy and I thought he was really good tonight.

“I was pushing the lads at the end because I still believe in behaviours and I still believe in driving them hard. It was really good to see them still driving and pushing after the two weeks we’ve had and the back-to-back games.”

Mark Bonner was frustrated by Cambridge’s recent points return, but felt his side were capable of turning things around.

“It’s really obvious that we want to win more games, score more goals and concede less so it’s all a concern, but nothing that can’t be fixed I don’t think, if everybody shows up, rolls their sleeves up and has a little bit of a belief in themselves that they can do it,” said Bonner.

“Off the back of the international break we wanted to come in and get two really good performances or two really good results and try and take three or four points from these two games.

“To take none, we’re really disappointed because it’s been a bad few days for us.

“We’ve got to be better than that because when you play against these good sides you’ve got to get on top or chase when you get your chances.

“We’re definitely a few wins short of where we should be, but probably only a couple.

“We have to, on one hand remember who we are – playing at this level’s tough for us – and on the other hand do better than we’ve done if we want to make sure that we are a team that’s having a more comfortable season than we’re currently having.”