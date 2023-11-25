Michael Skubala praises Lincoln mentality after late draw with Barnsley

Lincoln manager Michael Skubala praised the mentality of his side after TJ Eyoma struck late to earn the Imps a point against Barnsley.

Barry Cotter and John McAtee both scored in the second half to cancel out Danny Mandroiu’s penalty early on, but Eyoma struck in the 88th minute – his first goal of the season – when a corner caused mayhem in the Barnsley area.

It ensured Skubala avoided defeat in his first home game in charge, having won one and lost one on the road since being appointed earlier this month.

“We’ve got an honest group,” he said. “I think they’re a hard-working group and I think they’re really good in those [difficult] periods.

“They stuck with it, they stuck together and then let’s just keep hold of the ball a little bit better in moments, but I was really pleased with the mentality.”

Skubala saved specific praise for Eyoma, but felt it was a good all-round team performance.

“I thought he (Eyoma) was really solid again today at the back and he’s got on the scoresheet with that goal,” he added.

“I think Danny Mandroiu was good today. I thought a couple of other lads performed really well.

“Jovon (Makama) gave us a really good 60 minutes for his start up there. So yeah I think there were some really positive performances there.

“One thing, maybe we could just have looked after the ball a little bit better.”

Barnsley boss Neill Collins believes his side’s performance was worthy of a win and that they were hard done by with the late equaliser.

“I think we should be celebrating three points based on our performance,” he said.

“To give away a penalty after a really strong start was disappointing, but then after that I thought we controlled the majority of the game.

“It really came to a crescendo when we got the equaliser and then we went ahead.

“So to lose a goal off a set piece is very disappointing, especially when the set piece should never have been in the first place.

“Their player’s headed the ball over the bar and the referee’s decided to give them a corner.

“We need to be better in those moments, but it’s hard to be too critical of our players.”

Captain Jordan Williams’ clumsy challenge on Jack Burroughs gave Mandroiu the opportunity to open the scoring from the penalty spot and Collins would like to see those sort of errors avoided.

“I think the performance was good – it’s just trying to iron out a couple of the details,” he added.

“If we can stop giving penalties away, it’d be a good start.”