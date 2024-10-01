Michael Skubala ‘really proud’ after Lincoln earn late point at Blackpool

Lincoln head coach Michael Skubala was delighted to leave Bloomfield Road with a point after Tom Hamer’s late leveller rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against in-form Blackpool.

Hamer’s stoppage-time header maintained the Imps’ unbeaten away run which stretches back to January.

Skubala reflected: “It was great to get a point in that way. I felt we were good second half.

“I thought we had a go even with 10 men. I was really pleased with the second half performance.

“They had the better of the first half. They worked us hard and got in behind us with some neat switches but I thought in the second half we came out well.”

The game looked to be heading for a stalemate until Imps defender Adam Jackson saw red for a second bookable offence and just two minutes later the hosts went in front thanks to a goal from Kyle Joseph.

Skubala added: “I agree with the sending off if I’m honest but their goal is offside, probably a yard offside so really it should be a 0-0 game.’

“I’m really proud of the lads for the way we’ve come away from that. They’ve got drive and they never give up.

“It doesn’t matter who we play, we are going to try and get points. Even with 10 man we grafted and grinded it out until the end.”

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce was left frustrated after his side failed to hold out for all three points.

The former Newcastle boss, who saw his winning league start ended at the death, said: “It is always disappointing when that happens but we got one at our end two weeks ago.

‘‘I thought we didn’t handle the last 10 minutes of the second half well enough but we will learn from it but it is disappointing to concede so late on.

‘‘You can see that they’re a good outfit. I don’t think they’ve been beaten away from home since we beat them last January. They are a good side.

“They are physical and they ask you questions. They’ll be there or there abouts I’m sure of that from the way they’ve performed. They’re very difficult to play against.

‘‘We will look at the chances we did have and have a look at the ones we created in the second half to put it to bed but look that is what the game is all about.

“It takes place in both goalmouths and tonight we’ve suffered from a little lack of concentration at a corner and they’ve managed to take a point from us and two away from us.’’