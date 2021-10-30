30 October 2021

Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo bag braces as Rotherham thump 10-man Sunderland

By NewsChain Sport
30 October 2021

Rotherham leapfrogged fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland with a stunning 5-1 victory.

Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo’s doubles alongside Michael Ihiekwe’s header sealed the Millers the points over Lee Johnson’s 10 men following Aiden McGeady’s second-half dismissal.

Rotherham took a 10th-minute lead, with Smith heading into the far corner after a clever pass from Ladapo.

Sunderland struck back in the 24th minute, with Ross Stewart wriggling his way into the box and then driving a low effort beyond Josh Vickers.

Rotherham were back ahead on 41 minutes with Ladapo on hand to finish off from close range from Smith’s low cross.

The two-goal advantage came in the 53rd minute when Ihiekwe powered in from Shane Ferguson’s corner.

Sunderland were dealt a further blow in the 56th minute when McGeady lost his cool and received a second yellow card for lunging in late on Wes Harding.

Smith added further punishment as he headed in at the back post on 73 minutes from Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s cross.

It was five on 88 minutes with Joshua Kayode rounding Ron-Thorben Hoffmann and unselfishly supplying Ladapo a tap-in.

