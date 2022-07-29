29 July 2022

Michael Smith hoping to make Sheffield Wednesday debut in Portsmouth clash

By NewsChain Sport
29 July 2022

Michael Smith could make his Sheffield Wednesday debut in the curtain-raiser against Portsmouth.

Striker Smith and defender Michael Ihiekwe have both joined the Owls from neighbours Rotherham and will be vying for starting spots on Saturday.

New goalkeeper David Stockdale is likely to start, and it remains to be seen whether fellow summer arrivals Tyreeq Bakinson and Akin Famewo will be involved.

Callum Paterson (knock) will be assessed ahead of the game.

Colby Bishop is among Portsmouth’s new signings who will be hoping to play some part.

The forward joined from Accrington last week and could go straight into the starting XI.

Another new striker, Tottenham loanee Dane Scarlett, could also be involved.

On-loan West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is in line to make his Pompey debut.

