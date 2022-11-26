Michael Smith’s late double sees Sheffield Wednesday edge past Mansfield
Two late goals from substitute Michael Smith gave Sheffield Wednesday a 2-1 win over Mansfield Town in the second round of the FA Cup.
The Stags started much the better of the two sides, with early chances falling to Lucas Akins and Hiram Boateng.
Mansfield took a deserved lead on 34 minutes when George Lapslie calmly converted Kellan Gordon’s cross from the right.
Stephen Quinn had a great chance to double the away side’s advantage just before half-time but Cameron Dawson stood tall to make the save.
Lapslie had the first opportunity after the break but he could not keep his effort down. Lee Gregory headed just wide from Mallik Wilks’ cross at the other end moments later.
Wednesday found an equaliser after 78 minutes when Marvin Johnson squared the ball across the box and Smith finished from close range.
The same two players linked up in the 83rd minute and Smith once again tapped home to see the Owls through to the third round.
