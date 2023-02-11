Mick McCarthy admits Blackpool did not deserve more than point against Rotherham

Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy did not feel his side deserved three points despite battling to a 0-0 draw against Rotherham.

Rotherham had the better chances, with Ollie Rathbone forcing a top-quality save from Chris Maxwell, and Cohen Bramall hitting the post.

The result means McCarthy is still without a win since replacing Michael Appleton as Blackpool boss.

The draw also sees The Seasiders slip to the bottom of the table, while Rotherham end the weekend in 20th, five points ahead of McCarthy’s side.

McCarthy said: “We prepared for a scrap, I can’t knock any of the lads for the response they gave me.

“It was a bit of a war of attrition. I fully expected it and it didn’t disappoint me.

“In all of that I thought we created some good chances and maybe just edged it, but I can’t stand here and honestly say we deserved all three points.

“I thought we’d won it at the end but we got put through the ringer.

“I’ll take the point in the end and we’ve not had a clean sheet for a long time, so I’ll take that and some positives out of it.

“When you’re on top you need to score, but once the game settled down they got into the game.

“You can’t dominate the whole game, but I thought we got into some really good positions and didn’t make the most of it.

“But we’ll keep pecking away at the points and trying to improve the lads individually and as a team.

“But the lads have worked their socks off. Considering we played on Tuesday night with 10 men, I think it’s another really good performance.”

The draw keeps Rotherham, who came into the game in much-improved form after draws against Sheffield United and Watford and a 4-0 win against Blackburn, in the thick of the relegation battle.

And Millers manager Matt Taylor was filled with mixed emotions after the stalemate.

Taylor said: “I was disappointed at half-time because I thought they [Blackpool] affected us in terms of the way we used the ball.

“It was a competitive match, of course it was, they were up and at us and they were quite physical and direct with their play.

“But any ball use we had turned into too many turnovers and we made too many errors in that first half.

“However, we were much improved in the second half, hence the chances we created.

“And but for hitting a post, the bar and a good goalkeeper’s save, then we were just a little bit short.

“Our keeper had a save to make towards the end, but they have not created too much.

“That’s four games on the bounce now where we’ve only conceded one goal, so defensively we’re looking really solid.

“As always – as every manager says – you want more out of your team. And I wanted more.

“We were a lot more controlled in the second half but not clinical enough.

“But Blackpool is a really difficult place to come, so only time will tell whether it’s two points dropped.

“It was an uncomfortable game, but the players put their bodies on the line, which is pleasing.”