Mickey Demetriou signs new two-year deal at Newport
Newport defender Mickey Demetriou has signed a new two-year deal with the club.
The 31-year-old centre-half, who joined the Exiles four and a half years ago, will remain at Rodney Parade until at least the summer of 2023.
Newport announced the new contract on their official website and Demetriou said: “I’m delighted to be extending my stay at the club.
“It has been sorted for a while now and we were waiting to be back in Newport to get it all signed properly, so I’m happy it’s now able to be announced.
“The numerous cup runs we’ve been lucky enough to have and the two play-off campaigns in three years have provided me with memories I’ll never forget.”
Demetriou joined Newport from Shrewsbury in January 2017 and made his 200th appearance in all competitions for the Welsh club against Cambridge in April.
Newport lost out to Morecambe 1-0 in last month’s Sky Bet League Two play-off final at Wembley after finishing fifth at the end of the regular season.