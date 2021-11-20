Micky Mellon critical of officials despite Tranmere coming back for point

Micky Mellon was frustrated with the officials despite his Tranmere side battling back from two goals down to earn a point in a 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers

Josh Grant and Sam Nicholson struck to put the Gas ahead, but Callum MacDonald pulled one back for the visitors in the 25th minute.

The second half was evenly fought, but Tranmere always carried a threat and Mellon’s side equalised through Liverpool loanee Paul Glatzel 15 minutes from time.

Mellon said: “We’re disappointed to give two goals away, especially when we’ve got three centre-backs. We’ve got to defend crosses better and we know that.

“It was a tough-fought game. Two teams going at it hard and it was very physical, spoiled by the referee, to be honest. I don’t think a person in the stadium would disagree with that.”

Mellon was particularly angered by a first-half incident involving MacDonald and Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour which saw both men booked by referee Tom Reeves.

“I’m not one for trying to get people sent off, I’m really not like that,” Mellon said. “From where I am, the two of them have come together and that’s fair enough. That’s the booking part of it.

“But then he goes to strike our lad in the face and still only received a yellow card.

“Even the Bristol Rovers fans couldn’t believe it. It doesn’t matter now, the game’s finished, but the players deserve better refereeing that.

“In the end, I’m pleased to get a point but disappointed we had to come from behind because if somebody told me we’d score two goals at Bristol Rovers, I’d expect to win the game.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton was frustrated to see his side throw away their commanding lead, but after a remarkable comeback win over Oxford in the FA Cup on Tuesday, he believes the point gained capped a good week for the club.

Barton said: “Considering what the lads put on the field on Tuesday night, 120 minutes of guts and determination, it was always about filling the energy tanks up and we were really concerned with how we would start the game.

“I thought we started superbly, got ourselves into a commanding position in the game and we were relatively comfortable.

“You’re always looking for that third. You’re always looking to make it really difficult for the opponent and I just felt we didn’t get that killer goal.

“Tranmere under Micky are always going to compete and they’ve got some really good players. If you don’t take the tie away from them they’re always going to keep banging at the door.

“I’m disappointed to not take maximum points. But all in all, from where we’ve been, it’s been a really good week for the football club.”