Micky Mellon feels he knows enough about Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen ahead of trip

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon feels he will already have enough evidence of the approach favoured by new Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass to have his side prepared for their Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Glass takes charge of his third match at Pittodrie when United visit on Sunday afternoon.

The former Atlanta United interim manager secured a penalty shoot-out victory over Livingston on his debut and was moments away from celebrating victory over Celtic on Wednesday before Leigh Griffiths equalised.

The Dons are adapting to their first change in management since 2013 and Mellon expects a freshness about United’s opponents.

“There will be different ways that he wants to achieve certain things, there is no doubt about that,” Mellon said.

“Every manager is different. There will be certain ways he wants to defend, certain ways he wants to attack, and how he wants to do that.

“We will have seen enough evidence to let our players know what they are trying to achieve when they get the ball and what we can do when you’ve got the ball. I expect differences because every manager has a different style.”

Glass will have to come up with a way to get past United after the Dons failed to find the net in three ties against them this season under Derek McInnes.

United’s Adrian Sporle has netted the only goal of those three encounters and Mellon is looking forward to another intriguing tussle.

“I felt the first time we played Aberdeen, Aberdeen were excellent, and we dug in and got a result, but we had to dig in,” said Mellon, whose side’s last three matches have come on the artificial pitches of Hamilton, Forfar and Kilmarnock.

“Up at Pittodrie we did well and we might just have shaded it. Again it was a tight game down here and we managed to budge the result.

“The games have always been tight and well-contested. I enjoy the games against Aberdeen, I enjoy competing against Aberdeen the way the games go.

“I am looking forward to a good game of football and it will be lovely to be back on grass.”