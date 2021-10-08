Micky Mellon hails Tranmere’s ‘great performance’ in victory over Colchester

Delighted Tranmere boss Micky Mellon hailed his side’s “great performance” after a 2-0 League Two victory over goal-shy Colchester.

Second-half goals from Josh Hawkes and Peter Clarke did the damage as the hosts made it four home league wins on the spin at Prenton Park.

The U’s have failed to score in their last four league outings and their wait for a welcome win continues.

“It’s important for us to perform for our fantastic fanbase,” stressed Mellon.

“We knew we had that responsibility. The players have turned it on and put in a great performance to get three points.

“We just keep going because we know the qualities in the group.

“Great credit to the players because at the end of the day, they cross the line and they go out there and perform.

“I said to them at half-time that nothing needed to be changed.

“The only thing that would change is if they negatively get frustrated that they weren’t getting the rewards they deserved.

“They came out of the traps like lightning in the second half and the pressure they put on was immense.

“I just believed that at some stage we’d get the fortune that’s needed to score goals or that quality that’s needed and we got that.”

Hawkes scored his first league goal for the club and then turned provider for Clarke to head home his third goal in two games.

The U’s squandered their chances as Freddie Sears was kept out at the end of both halves by Ross Doohan – who kept a third clean sheet in four league games.

After watching his side slip to another defeat, Colchester boss Hayden Mullins said: “It’s tough to take. I know what it’s like and I know the players have been working so hard.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. We had to weather the storm a bit in the first half.

“We looked comfortable going into the break, but the deflected goal took a lot of wind out of our sail.

“I said to the boys in the dressing room that they have given everything.

“You do earn your luck. We created a few chances towards the end and were unlucky not to get one.

“I think we lost our way after the first goal and then they get the second one – which is one we need to defend better.

“It was tough at times out there and it was good to see the boys digging in.

“We can look solid away from home, but these guys are a good side.”