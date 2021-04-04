Micky Mellon says Dundee United must stick to principles after late cup win

Micky Mellon saw his team progress
Sun 04 Apr 2021
Dundee United boss Micky Mellon felt his team learned a lesson in their last-gasp Scottish Cup win against Partick Thistle.

Thistle deservedly led 1-0 at the break following Scott Tiffoney’s goal but United improved after the break and Lawrence Shankland levelled before Nicky Clark struck a stoppage-time winner.

Mellon felt their first-half struggles against the League One visitors showed that they must stick to their principles.

Mellon told DUTV: “We have a way of playing and I just thought in the first half we came off it and it got disjointed.

“You need joined-up thinking to get the ball into people and support it.

“But we got back on it in the second half and showed what type of team we are and created a few chances.

“We never got frustrated, as you can do when you are expected to win. We kept going and plugging away and managed to get that victory in the end.”

