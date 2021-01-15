Micky Mellon vows Dundee United will not be outfought by struggling Hamilton

Micky Mellon insists Dundee United will not be short of battling qualities when they visit Hamilton on Saturday.

The Lanarkshire side have in recent years fought and scrapped for Scottish Premiership survival and will draw on those inherent reserves again as they look to get away from second-bottom of the table.

However, the Tannadice boss insists newly-promoted United, who sit in sixth place, nine points ahead of Accies, will not be found wanting in Hamilton.

Mellon said: “We are the same, we have a spirit in this club that has just got promoted and we are fighting and scrapping for everything.

“Like every other club in the league we are trying to get better all the time and we will continue to do that.

“So we will go down there and one thing that I can make sure of is that our players will be scrapping and fighting to try to get a result in another difficult game.

“All the games are tight and close, coming down to a detail, a moment. I expect all the games to be like that to the end of the season.

“It is a really tough league. We go there knowing what that challenge will be and will be ready for that.

“We are fighting for our lives, we are fighting every day to get better. We will not be allowed to take the foot off the gas.

“We have to be the best version of ourselves, no matter who we are playing, to try to get a result.

“So we will just go down, attack the game, know we have to be good at what we do and try to get a result.”