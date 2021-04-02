Micky Mellon warns Dundee United players not to underestimate Partick Thistle

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon claims there are no excuses for his side underestimating Partick Thistle following their Betfred Cup shock against Peterhead.

United were deservedly beaten by Jim McInally’s side in October and now face a team one point above Peterhead in the Scottish League One table in Saturday’s Scottish Cup third-round tie.

The clubs are well acquainted having faced each other in the Championship last season, and in the Court of Session in the summer following the Jags’ contentious relegation.

The visitors also contain former Tannadice players Brian Graham and Chris Erskine and Mellon pointed to their Betfred Cup struggles as a reminder of what can happen if his side do not get their approach right.

“We already know that, the warning signs were there against Peterhead earlier in the season when we didn’t perform anywhere near well enough,” he said.

“If you don’t get your attitude right or your quality right to win any game of football then you are going to be in for a difficult day.

“So we will be making sure we get to as close to that as possible in order to get a result.

“It would be terrific to go on a good run because everyone loves the Scottish Cup. Dundee United always want to do well in the Scottish Cup so we want to make sure we give it 100 per cent attention and try and get through a tough tie.”

Stuart Bannigan is among a number of Thistle players who have plenty of top-flight experience and the midfielder vowed to take the game to their hosts.

“I think we have to approach the game the same way we always do,” he told his club’s website.

“We know they’re a good team from the Premiership and they’re doing well in that league but we want to give them a game, not just sit off them, so hopefully we can do that.”

Peter Pawlett is back fit for United and Mellon hopes to have a full squad.