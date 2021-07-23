Middlesbrough bring in Matt Crooks from Rotherham
Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Matt Crooks from Rotherham on a three-year deal.
The midfielder is manager Neil Warnock’s fifth signing of the summer so far.
The 27-year-old made over 100 appearances for the Millers, earning a promotion during his time with them.
Crooks has also had spells at Huddersfield, Accrington Stanley, Rangers and Northampton.
Warnock told the club website: “I’m delighted to have got him. I’ve always liked Matthew, for many years.
“He can play in different positions and he’s a wholehearted player that I think the fans will take to.
“I’m sure he’ll have a good few years at Middlesbrough.”