Middlesbrough bring in Matt Crooks from Rotherham

Matt Crooks has left Rotherham to join Middlesbrough (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:02pm, Fri 23 Jul 2021
Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Matt Crooks from Rotherham on a three-year deal.

The midfielder is manager Neil Warnock’s fifth signing of the summer so far.

The 27-year-old made over 100 appearances for the Millers, earning a promotion during his time with them.

Crooks has also had spells at Huddersfield, Accrington Stanley, Rangers and Northampton.

Warnock told the club website: “I’m delighted to have got him. I’ve always liked Matthew, for many years.

“He can play in different positions and he’s a wholehearted player that I think the fans will take to.

“I’m sure he’ll have a good few years at Middlesbrough.”

