Middlesbrough bring in wingers Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Neeskens Kebano

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in action for Cardiff
By NewsChain Sport
23:54pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Middlesbrough have signed wingers Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Neeskens Kebano for the rest of the season.

Mendez-Laing was a free agent after leaving Cardiff last year and is well known to Boro boss Neil Warnock after the pair won promotion to the Premier League with the Bluebirds in 2017-18.

During that season Mendez-Laing netted seven goals in 42 appearances as Cardiff finished second in the Sky Bet Championship.

Mendez-Laing has made over 300 career appearances since breaking through the ranks at Wolves over a decade ago and Warnock is happy to be reunited after the 28-year-old signed a short-term contract.

The Boro boss told the club’s website: “I know Mendez well and he’ll give us an added dimension. It’ll be couple of weeks before he’s match fit but it’ll be great to have him for this run-in now.

“We have been short of wide players and he is a player with something to prove. We’re looking forward to having him here.”

Kebano later made a loan move from Fulham and Warnock is happy with his options, having also added Everton’s Yannick Bolasie on a temporary basis during the window.

“It’s a deal I didn’t think would happen,” he said. “We’ve been after Neeskens for a few weeks now and we’ve managed to get it over the line which is a real plus for us.

“Mendez-Laing and Yannick are both lacking match fitness whereas Neeskens has been involved and playing.”

