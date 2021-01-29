Middlesbrough complete deal for Preston’s Darnell Fisher
Darnell Fisher has completed a permanent move from Preston to Sky Bet Championship rivals Middlesbrough after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 26-year-old full-back, who has joined the Teessiders for an undisclosed fee, has almost 200 career appearances to his name after spells at Celtic, St Johnstone and Rotherham.
He has been at Preston since July 2017 and has played more than 100 games, 16 of them this season.
Boro boss Neil Warnock told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to have him. I spoke to Paul Warne at Rotherham who worked with him and he said he’s a smashing lad who’ll fit in really with us.
“He’s an athletic type who’s desperate to come and do well with us. He’s had three-and-a-half years at Preston at this level. He knows what it’s all about and I think he will do well.”