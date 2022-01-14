14 January 2022

Middlesbrough sign Australia midfielder Riley McGree from MLS side Charlotte FC

By NewsChain Sport
14 January 2022

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Australia international midfielder Riley McGree from MLS side Charlotte FC.

The 23-year-old, who previously made 30 appearances on loan at Birmingham, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal on Teesside.

Boro manager Chris Wilder told his club’s official website: “We’re delighted to bring Riley into the club. He’s another good young player who wants to do well, and he will fit in well with us.

“He did well during his loan at Birmingham, we’ve been looking at him for a while, and when the opportunity came up for us to bring him to the club we jumped at it.”

