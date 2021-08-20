Middlesbrough sign non-league striker Toyosi Olusanya
13:35pm, Fri 20 Aug 2021
Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Toyosi Olusanya on a two-year contract.
The striker spent last season at National League South side Billericay Town and has had previous experience with AFC Wimbledon.
He has also had trials at Chelsea and Wolves.
Boro manager Neil Warnock told the club website: “I wanted to give him an opportunity.
“I came from non-league myself, I watched him play and I just had a hunch. He knows Isaiah [Jones] too which is a plus.
“I hope he enjoys himself here, it’s a big ask but I hope he can excite everyone here like he excites me. He’s got a great attitude.”